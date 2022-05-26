Nanalysis Scientific's subsidiary secures $160M service and maintenance contract with CATSA

May 26, 2022 9:13 AM ETNanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX:NSCIF) is rising 5.9% premarket on Thursday after the firm notifies that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies has won a six year $160M service and maintenance contract with Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA), which includes a gradual phase in period of approximately one year.
  • These types of contracts are renewed for an additional five years, making it a potential 11 year recuring revenue opportunity, with inflation-based contractual price increases.
  • The effective date of the executed contract is May 25, 2022 and it expires on May 31, 2028.
  • KPrime has begun the phase in process for this project to airports across Canada, and the company anticipates the service coverage to be completed before the end of Q1, 2023.
