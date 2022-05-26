Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass: We're in stagflationary environment, recession likely

Closely watched hedge fund manager Kyle Bass argued Thursday that the economy has entered a stagflationary environment, as the Federal Reserve struggles to get inflation under control and as higher food and energy costs weigh on the consumer.

"I think the economy is going to cool off and we will have a recession by the end of this year or the beginning of next year," the founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management told CNBC.

He added that despite the likely economic downturn, food and energy prices will continue to march higher -- a fact he doesn't think the Fed can control with monetary policy. Bass blamed government restrictions for increased energy and food prices, saying they have come about as a result of "a decade of bad policy."

Bass argued that the Fed will be limited in how far it raises rates. Because it started at such a low base (near zero on the central bank's key rate), it won't be able to increase rates to a true neutral rate.

After a certain point, the Fed will have to pause its hikes, Bass contended, which he sees happening at around 200 basis points, or a level of 2% on the key rate. The hedge fund manager added that part of the problem stems from the Fed overshooting with its stimulus during the pandemic.

"Clearly printing 40% more money than was in circulation in the first place was a little too much," he said.

While he thinks a recession is probable, Bass noted that the downturn will likely remain shallow.

Commenting further on energy policy, Bass said that he supported alternative energy but that policies like a windfall tax on oil producers only lead to higher prices.

"I believe this is a 30-40 year transition and I think that everybody else that is run by NGOs and some teenagers believes that we can just flip a switch and move to alternative energy," he said.

"We need some adults in the room to map out a plan for energy transition," Bass added.

