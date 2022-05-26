Taboola signs deal to acquire Gravity R&D

May 26, 2022 9:23 AM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) has agreed to acquire Gravity R&D, a personalization technology company whose core offering, Yusp, is used in retail, e-commerce, and digital media.
  • Yusp is used to provide personalized offers to customers and uses proprietary algorithms that focus on deep learning for personalization, combining first party data from brands with contextual data.
  • As part of the acquisition, Taboola will invest in a new R&D hub at Gravity R&D’s headquarters in Hungary. Founded in 2007, Gravity R&D has customers in more than 20 countries and powers more than 35B recommendations each month.
  • The acquisition is part of Taboola's aim of investing $100M annually in R&D. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, but the transaction is set to close in Q2 2022.
