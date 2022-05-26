C-Bond systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions division receives new purchase order from another school in Texas
May 26, 2022 9:25 AM ETC-Bond Systems, Inc. (CBNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- C-Bond Systems (OTCPK:CBNT) has announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division received a new purchase order from another school in Texas to install C-Bond BRS.
- C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system for architectural glass that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film.
- The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage.
- “While C-Bond cannot prevent these tragedies, our technology can play an important role in protecting people to help minimize loss of life. We are here to offer schools across the country an easy-to-install solution that works.” said Chairman and CEO, Scott R. Silverman.