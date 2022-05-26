Inozyme initiated at hold at Jefferies on need for proof-of-concept data on lead asset
May 26, 2022 9:28 AM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jefferies has initiated Inozyme (NASDAQ:INZY) at hold saying proof-of-concept data on lead asset INZ-701 for two rare abnormal mineralization disorders.
- The firm has a $5 price target (~25% upside based on Wednesday's closing price).
- Analyst Suji Jeong said that while there are unmet needs for treating ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies and there has been encouraging proof-of-mechanism data, INZ-701 has yet to demonstrate clinical benefit.
- "However, we view PoC data demonstrating clear clinical benefits as crucial to better define the target patient profiles, development timelines & its market potential," he wrote.
- Jeong said such data will come from a phase 1/2 long-term follow-up trial expected in 2023.
- Top-line data for ENPP1 deficiency is expected in the second half of the year while preliminary data for ABCC6 deficiency is expected this quarter.
