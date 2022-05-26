Sellas Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) added ~7% in the pre-market after the clinical-stage biotech announced topline data from a Phase 1/2 trial for its lead candidate galinpepimut-S (GPS) with Merck’s (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda in patients with ovarian cancer.

The 15-patient trial was designed to evaluate GPS with KEYTRUDA in patients with WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer.

The early results indicated a 7.7% overall response rate for the trial, similar to the level seen with checkpoint inhibitors, the company said.

The disease control rate (DCR) stood at 53.9% at a median follow-up of 43.1 weeks, compared to 37.2% DCR seen in checkpoint inhibitor single-agent study involving a similar group of patients, Sellas (SLS) added.

A measure designed to evaluate the efficacy of a cancer therapy, DCR combines the overall response rate and the rate of stable disease.

Meanwhile, the progression-free survival (PFS) reached 12 weeks, compared to 8.4 weeks for checkpoint inhibitors seen with similar studies, indicating an improvement of 43% for the therapeutic combination.

The safety profile of the drug combination was similar to that seen with Keytruda alone, according to Sellas (SLS).

The trial has not yet reached the median overall survival at 43.1 weeks of follow-up. The final data set from the 17 patients enrolled in the study are expected by the end of the year.

In February, Sellas (SLS) announced that the trial completed its enrollment.