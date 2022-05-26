Financial stocks poised to rise at the open as yield curve steepens

May 26, 2022 9:28 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), JPM, XLFMS, GS, C, USB, AXP, COF, AIG, PRUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

  • Financial stocks are set for a strong open on Thursday as the U.S. Treasury 5-year to 30-year yield curve is at its steepest since mid-March.
  • In recent trading, the 30Y Treasury yield stood at 2.984% while the 5Y Treasury yield was 2.684%, a 30-basis point gap.
  • The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is rising 1.0% in premarket trading. By name, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is gaining 1.1%, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) +1.5%, Morgan Stanley (MS) +1.1%, Goldman Sachs (GS) +1.1%, Citigroup (C) +1.4%, U.S. Bancorp (USB) +1.2%.
  • In consumer finance, American Express (AXP) is rising 1.3%, Capital One Financial (COF) +1.8%.
  • Insurers also in the green before the bell: American International Group (AIG) +1.1%, MetLife (MET) (+1.2%), Prudential Financial (PRU) +0.8%.
  • Apparently, the inverted yield curve didn't last for long. From April 1: Is an inverted yield curve here to stay and what does that mean?
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.