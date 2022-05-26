Financial stocks poised to rise at the open as yield curve steepens
May 26, 2022 9:28 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), JPM, XLFMS, GS, C, USB, AXP, COF, AIG, PRUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Financial stocks are set for a strong open on Thursday as the U.S. Treasury 5-year to 30-year yield curve is at its steepest since mid-March.
- In recent trading, the 30Y Treasury yield stood at 2.984% while the 5Y Treasury yield was 2.684%, a 30-basis point gap.
- The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is rising 1.0% in premarket trading. By name, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is gaining 1.1%, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) +1.5%, Morgan Stanley (MS) +1.1%, Goldman Sachs (GS) +1.1%, Citigroup (C) +1.4%, U.S. Bancorp (USB) +1.2%.
- In consumer finance, American Express (AXP) is rising 1.3%, Capital One Financial (COF) +1.8%.
- Insurers also in the green before the bell: American International Group (AIG) +1.1%, MetLife (MET) (+1.2%), Prudential Financial (PRU) +0.8%.
- Apparently, the inverted yield curve didn't last for long. From April 1: Is an inverted yield curve here to stay and what does that mean?