SciSparc stock soars 35% on getting ethics panel nod for phase 2b trial of SCI-110 in Tourette Syndrome
May 26, 2022 9:30 AM ETSciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock rose ~35% on May 26 after the company said it received Ethics Committee approvals to conduct a phase 2b trial of SCI-110 to treat patients with Tourette Syndrome (TS).
- TS is a nervous system disorder in which people repeatedly make sudden twitches, movements, or sounds (often called tics).
- The company said the approvals were from Germany-based Hannover Medical School, and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel.
- SciSparc noted that it was evaluating additional clinical sites to join the phase 2b trial to expedite patient enrollment.
- "We are encouraged by the Phase IIa study conducted at Yale University, which demonstrated that SCI-110 was able to significantly decrease symptoms over time in adult subjects with TS, and we are excited about achieving another significant milestone to further the Company's clinical program," said SciSparc's CEO Oz Adler.
- The study will include 110 adult patients between 18 years and 65 years of age who will receive either SCI-110 or SCI-110 matched placebo and evaluate the change in tic severity.
