Fastly to repurchase $235M convertible notes at discounted price

May 26, 2022 9:30 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) announced Thursday it has signed deal to repurchase ~$235M principal amount of its no-interest convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • The edge cloud platform - Fastly - said these notes are negotiated to be repurchased at $176.2M in cash based on stock price of $11.85 per share on Fastly’s May 23, 2022 closing.
  • To note, in line with market expectations the company told repurchases could affect the market price of the common stock.
  • Transactions are expected to close on May 31, 2022, that is to lead to cancellation of repurchased notes, leaving approximately $713.8M aggregate principal amounts of notes outstanding.
  • As of Mar. 2022, the company's cash and equivalents balance stood at $245.8M.
  • Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System flagged a warning on Fastly at the high risk of performing badly, citing decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other information technology stocks.
