BIGG Digital Assets subsidiary adds The Sandbox, Uniswap, other coins to trading platform
- Netcoins, an online cryptocurrency brokerage owned by BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX:BBKCF), has launched nine tokens on its trading platform.
- The newly added cryptos include: The SandBox (SAND-USD), Uniswap (UNI-USD), Dai (DAI-USD), Aave (AAVE-USD), Maker USD (MKR-USD), The Graph (GRT-USD), Chiliz (CHZ-USD), Tezos (XTZ-USD) and Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD).
- The move followed Netcoin's approval for an update to its restricted dealer license, which was requested in late 2021, enabling a broader offering of coins on the platform, the company said.
- "These coins were selected in part by liquidity provider demand data, meaning customers tend to actively trade them in Canada," said Netcoins CEO Mark Binns.
- Take a look at how BIGG Digital Assets fared in 2021.