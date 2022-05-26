Sitka Gold increases private placement to C$4.25M
May 26, 2022 9:34 AM ETSitka Gold Corp. (SITKF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sitka Gold (OTCQB:SITKF) has increased it’s previously announced private placement from up to C$3M to up to C$4.25M with a lead order of C$2M from funds managed by Sprott Asset Management.
- The financing will consist of a combination of flow-through units priced at $0.17 with a half warrant priced at $0.23 and non flow-through units priced at $0.14 with a half warrant priced at $0.23.
- The Co. intends to use the net proceeds for exploration work on its Yukon gold properties and for general working capital.
- The Offering will close on or before June 7th, 2022.