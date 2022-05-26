Turner Venture Group appoints Kyle Williams as the COO
May 26, 2022 9:34 AM ETTurner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc. (TVOG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Turner Valley Oil and Gas (OTCPK:TVOG) appoints Kyle Williams as the COO of the Company, effective immediately.
- The company also closed the prior announced acquisition agreement with Herban Healing LLC
- Mr. Williams now joins the company's executive leadership team as part of Turner's recent acquisition of Herban Healing.
- He brings significant expertise in health and wellness, and retail brand operations and is the CEO and Co-founder of Herban Healing.
- "In addition to his role as Turner's COO, Kyle will continue to serve as Herban's CEO and co-founder, and oversee growth of this business. We are excited for all the opportunities this year will bring us and we welcome Kyle to the Turner family." said Dr. Jordan Balencic, Chairman and CEO of Turner Venture Group