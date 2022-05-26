Air Products (NYSE:APD) said on Thursday it will team with Oman integrated energy group OQ and ACWA Power in a joint development agreement toward a multibillion-dollar investment in a green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy in Oman.

Air Products (APD) said the joint venture project would include the innovative integration of renewable power from solar, wind and storage; production of hydrogen by electrolysis; production of nitrogen by air separation; and production of green ammonia.

Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi said the proposed project would be similar to the green hydrogen project it is implementing with partners in Saudi Arabia.

Air Products (APD) "may be an ideal choice for those seeking a combination of income and growth," Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.