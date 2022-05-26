VerifyMe expands into the UK with a new customer
May 26, 2022
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) announces its first customer in the UK to use its smartphone-based authentication and consumer engagement solution.
- The customer is a new UK based cannabis company is purchasing VerifyMe tamper evident labels with dynamic QR codes for consumers to authenticate the product, download certificates of analysis, and engage with the brand for product promotions and more.
"We view EMEA ("Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia") as a key growth market for VerifyMe, with its population estimated to be over 2 billion people; we are pleased to see that our EMEA strategy is starting to yield positive results. This first customer is one of many potential customers in our global sales pipeline that we anticipate converting to new customers in 2022 as the global community comes out of the unprecedented past two years of COVID-related issues." said CEO Patrick White
