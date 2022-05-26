Perrigo's omeprazole mini capsules for heartburn gets FDA nod

May 26, 2022 9:44 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) said it received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for heartburn drug Omeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Mini Capsules.
  • The company added that it expects to launch Omeprazole Minis, a 20 mg over-the-counter (OTC) product, later this year.
  • Perrigo noted that the launch represents a first-to-market mini capsule form of omeprazole, which is used to treat frequent heartburn. The capsule is 70% smaller than a tablet version of omeprazole that is currently available.
  • The company said the product will be marketed under retailer's store brand labels comparable to Prilosec OTC.
