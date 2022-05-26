Victoria's Secret creates digital platform to target new customers
May 26, 2022
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO +2.6%) rallies after the retailer announces that is launching VS&Co-Lab, which is described as an inclusive shopping experience for all customers.
- VS&Co-Lab will be featured in a new section on the Victoria's Secret website, where it will showcase brands that align with its values of innovation and inclusivity.
- VSCO said it sees important growth potential through partnerships with innovative, relevant brands that can help extend the company's reach into category and consumer segments where we have historically been underrepresented.
- "We're excited to launch this platform where we will showcase, market and create consumer engagement with such exciting, unique and relevant businesses," said Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters.
