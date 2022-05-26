Gold and Gemstone Mining acquires luxury vessel Maki
May 26, 2022 9:54 AM ETGold and GemStone Mining Inc. (GGSM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Gold and GemStone Mining (OTCPK:GGSM) acquires luxury vessel Maki as part of our growth strategy through acquisitions to increase service capabilities in the Mentawai Islands.
- Maki delivers 105 feet of maximum liveaboard comfort and features five cabins – 3 are luxury suites, a large living room with two dining tables, an open plan kitchen, and TV, which leads to the external lounge to hang out and watch the surf from a sun deck with 8-day beds.
- The Company is also evaluating acquisitions to increase ultimate charter vessels in the fleet and new attractive chartering packages to major islands in the Mentawai Islands.
- "As we continue to grow our fleet, the atmosphere of a charter trip with friends in such high-quality waves and the great vessel is just priceless. With its roots in the Mentawai Islands Surfing & Tourism Industry, Surf All Day's high-end services attract clients from hotels, resorts, and tourism services, leading to record growth expectations in 2022." said CEO Rudi Khelces