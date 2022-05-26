Gold and Gemstone Mining acquires luxury vessel Maki

May 26, 2022 9:54 AM ETGold and GemStone Mining Inc. (GGSM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gold and GemStone Mining (OTCPK:GGSM) acquires luxury vessel Maki as part of our growth strategy through acquisitions to increase service capabilities in the Mentawai Islands.
  • Maki delivers 105 feet of maximum liveaboard comfort and features five cabins – 3 are luxury suites, a large living room with two dining tables, an open plan kitchen, and TV, which leads to the external lounge to hang out and watch the surf from a sun deck with 8-day beds.
  • The Company is also evaluating acquisitions to increase ultimate charter vessels in the fleet and new attractive chartering packages to major islands in the Mentawai Islands.
  • "As we continue to grow our fleet, the atmosphere of a charter trip with friends in such high-quality waves and the great vessel is just priceless. With its roots in the Mentawai Islands Surfing & Tourism Industry, Surf All Day's high-end services attract clients from hotels, resorts, and tourism services, leading to record growth expectations in 2022." said CEO Rudi Khelces
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.