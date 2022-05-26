April Pending Home Sales: -3.9% M/M to 99.3 vs. -1.5% consensus and -1.6% prior (revised from -1.2%). This month's reading is the sixth straight month of lower contract signings, and the slowest pace in almost a decade. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

On a Y/Y basis, transactions fell 9.1%.

The worse-than-expected decline reflects climbing mortgage rates, said the National Association of Realtors. "Pending contracts are telling, as they better reflect the timelier impact from higher mortgage rates than do closings," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

Only the Midwest region saw contract signings increase from March, while the other three major regions reported declines.

"The escalating mortgage rates have bumped up the cost of purchasing a home by more than 25% from a year ago, while steeper home prices are adding another 15% to that figure," Yun noted.

He forecasts that existing-home sales will fall 9% in 2022 and home price appreciation will moderate to 5% by the end of the year.

Ruben Gonzalez, chief economist at real estate firm Keller Williams, comments: "As we look ahead to the summer months, we continue to expect year-over-year declines in total pending home sales after the extremely hot market we witnessed in the summer of 2021."

On a positive note, Gonzalez expects inventory to "finally start to accumulate slowly toward more normal levels and away from the unprecedented lows of the last couple of years."

On Tuesday, new homes sales dropped almost 17% in April, far more than expected