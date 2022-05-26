Canadian National upgraded, Union Pacific downgraded in railroad reassessment at Evercore

May 26, 2022 10:02 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI), UNPBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Railroad Track and switch

bjdlzx/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is a preferred pick among rail operators at Evercore, per a note released on Thursday.

The investment bank advisory firm’s team of analysts, led by Jonathan Chappell, noted that the Montreal-based railway company has underperformed its US-based peers significantly since the fall of 2021.

Chappell assessed this laggard status as undue given a new management team that has reset 2022 guidance and removed a great deal of downside risk, while providing “comfort” amid geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil.

“[Canadian National Railway] (CNI +2.3%) has more commodity -freight exposure and is a TSE safe haven in times of uncertainty,” he added in a note on Thursday.

As such, Chappell upgraded the stock from “In-Line” to “Outperform”.

By contrast, Union Pacific’s (NYSE:UNP +1.9%) recent outperformance provides for more risks to the downside in Chappell’s opinion.

“Even though we believe the UNP franchise is well -positioned longer term, especially as nearshoring trends begin to unfold in Mexico and the Western US, the stock now trades at a greater-than-historical nearly 2-turn premium to the Eastern rails,” Chappell explained. “At a time when 2Q22 volume shortfalls are accumulating and the full-year 2022 [operating ratio] guide seems at great risk.”

The team downgraded the stock to “In-Line” from “Outperform” due to this elevated risk.

Read more on Citi’s concerns regarding railway stocks.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.