Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is a preferred pick among rail operators at Evercore, per a note released on Thursday.

The investment bank advisory firm’s team of analysts, led by Jonathan Chappell, noted that the Montreal-based railway company has underperformed its US-based peers significantly since the fall of 2021.

Chappell assessed this laggard status as undue given a new management team that has reset 2022 guidance and removed a great deal of downside risk, while providing “comfort” amid geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil.

“[Canadian National Railway] (CNI +2.3%) has more commodity -freight exposure and is a TSE safe haven in times of uncertainty,” he added in a note on Thursday.

As such, Chappell upgraded the stock from “In-Line” to “Outperform”.

By contrast, Union Pacific’s (NYSE:UNP +1.9%) recent outperformance provides for more risks to the downside in Chappell’s opinion.

“Even though we believe the UNP franchise is well -positioned longer term, especially as nearshoring trends begin to unfold in Mexico and the Western US, the stock now trades at a greater-than-historical nearly 2-turn premium to the Eastern rails,” Chappell explained. “At a time when 2Q22 volume shortfalls are accumulating and the full-year 2022 [operating ratio] guide seems at great risk.”

The team downgraded the stock to “In-Line” from “Outperform” due to this elevated risk.

