Branded Legacy signs LOI to acquire first patent

May 26, 2022 10:13 AM ETBRANDED LEGACY INC. (BLEG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) is pleased to announce it has signed a LOI with Thomas Pepper Johnson to acquire his patent on a sports training assembly called The Quickness.
  • The Quickness is a sports training assembly designed to help training from a more real-life scenario with the element of surprise.
  • This acquisition is set to be finalized by the end of the week and the patent will be acquired by Branded Legacy wholly owned subsidiary, Versatile Industries.
  • This will expand the Co. into the sports arena with a plan to provide its new training equipment to high schools, colleges and eventually into the national football league.
