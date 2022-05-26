Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) +10.9% in Thursday's trading as it values its undeveloped Grota do Cirilo mining project in Brazil at $5.1B, with the potential to make the company the world's fourth-largest lithium producer.

In its Grota do Cirilo technical report, Sigma Lithium (SGML) said it expects the project will produce 531K metric tons/year of battery-grade sustainable lithium from two deposits over a 13-year project life; an earlier feasibility study forecast an eight-year operating life for the first phase.

The company said it is fully funded for Phase 1 production capex of $111M, remaining on schedule and on budget to begin commissioning by year-end 2022, with Phase 2 Greentech plant and mine capex estimated at $76M.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) operates in a rapidly growing industry and should begin generating revenue in Q4 2022 as lithium production commences, A Kashyap writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.