Sigma Lithium says Brazil mining project worth more than $5B

May 26, 2022 10:14 AM ETSigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) +10.9% in Thursday's trading as it values its undeveloped Grota do Cirilo mining project in Brazil at $5.1B, with the potential to make the company the world's fourth-largest lithium producer.

In its Grota do Cirilo technical report, Sigma Lithium (SGML) said it expects the project will produce 531K metric tons/year of battery-grade sustainable lithium from two deposits over a 13-year project life; an earlier feasibility study forecast an eight-year operating life for the first phase.

The company said it is fully funded for Phase 1 production capex of $111M, remaining on schedule and on budget to begin commissioning by year-end 2022, with Phase 2 Greentech plant and mine capex estimated at $76M.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) operates in a rapidly growing industry and should begin generating revenue in Q4 2022 as lithium production commences, A Kashyap writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.