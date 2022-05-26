Mortgage rates continue to fall on headwinds facing economy

May 26, 2022 10:20 AM ETHOMZ, REZ, REM, XHB, NVR, TPH, LEN, TOL, PHM, KBH, DHIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments

Federal Trade Commission and Housing Finance Agency seals in downtown with closeup of sign and logo

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.10% with an average 0.9 point for the week ending May 26, down from last week when it averaged 5.25% and higher than 2.95% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.31% with an average 0.8 point, down from last week when it averaged 4.43% and higher from 2.27% a year ago.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.20% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 4.08% and higher than 2.59% a year ago.
  • "Mortgage rates decreased for the second week in a row due to multiple headwinds that the economy is facing," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.
  • "Despite the recent moderation in rates, the housing market has clearly slowed, and the deceleration is spreading to other segments of the economy, such as consumer spending on durable goods," Khater added.
  • For June, experts from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Association of Realtors and other industry leaders are split on whether 30-year mortgage rates will increase or level off, according to an article by The Mortgage Reports Editor Paul Centopani.
  • For the week of May 30, mortgage rates could decrease if the market overcorrected for the latest hike from the Fed, but could rise if the high inflation of 2022 continues and needs to be reigned in, the article noted.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.