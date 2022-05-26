GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is a big gainer again with a 16.50% move higher to a six-week high.

There is some vindication in the wind today for traders of GME back during the meme craze of early 2021. The SEC charged broker-dealer TradeZero America and co-founder Daniel Pipitone with falsely stating to the firm’s customers that they didn’t restrict the customers’ purchases of meme stocks when it was found that they did for a period of ten minutes at the direction of the clearing broker and Pipitone.

"After the halt, TradeZero and Pipitone made misleading public statements via interviews, social media, and in a press release in an effort to distinguish their company from brokers that restricted trading during that period."

TradeZero was fined $125,000 for the incident. That amount may not satisfy some of the traders that had their hands tied when trying to buy or sell GME shares during the period,

Read the full SEC report.

Shares of GameStop (GME) have outperformed the broad stock market and Bitcoin this year even with short interest at an elevated level.