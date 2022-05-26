Movado (NYSE:MOV) wound higher on Thursday after reporting a big earnings beat on Thursday.

The Paramus, New Jersey-based watchmaker reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.82, cruising past estimates by $0.36 and nearly doubling prior year results. Meanwhile, revenue rose 21.2% to $163.4 million, ticking $19.4 million above estimates. Margins also expanded 420 basis points in the quarter despite higher material costs and inflationary pressures.

“These results reflect the ongoing appeal of our powerful portfolio of sought-after global brands, the strength of our elevated omnichannel model and the discipline with which we execute our strategies,” CEO Efraim Grinberg. “As we look ahead, we believe our Company is well positioned to advance our strategic priorities in an increasingly uncertain environment.”

He added that partnerships with brands like Calvin Klein should continue to carry momentum, while a strong balance sheet offers greater flexibility as compared to peers.

“We will continue to manage the business with intense discipline as we navigate near-term headwinds,” Grinberg concluded. “Overall, we expect fiscal 2023 to represent another year of strong performance and significant accomplishments for Movado Group.”

For the full-year, Movado (MOV +12.4%) expects net sales to be in a range of approximately $780 million to $800 million, essentially in line with Wall Street consensus of $789 million. Operating income is expected to fall in a range of $125 million to $130 million for the full year.

Shares rose more than 12% at intraday highs.

Read more on why Bank of America expects Movado (MOV) is an M&A candidate.