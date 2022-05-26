GCOW, the dividend ETF that's +10% in 2022 while the broader markets plunge

As market uncertainty has continued to rattle the financial community, investors have gravitated to investment vehicles like the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW). GCOW is now up double digits in 2022 while market tracking S&P 500 funds sink more than 15%.

GCOW is a strategy-driven ETF that aims to provide a continuous stream of income and capital appreciation over time. It operates by screening for stocks with a high free cash flow yield and a high dividend yield.

The fund has a 3.11% dividend yield and a 0.60% expense ratio. Meanwhile, GCOW contains 101 holdings and has attracted $279M worth of investor capital in 2022.

To put the inflows into perspective, GCOW, which launched in early 2016, accumulated $140M from its inception until the end of 2021. It has now attracted double that in the first five months of 2022.

On the year, GCOW is +10.6%, compared to benchmark S&P funds like the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which are each down roughly 15.7%.

Moreover, GCOW provides a higher dividend yield and has also outperformed prominent dividend funds like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) which on the year are -11.7%, -2%, -3.7%, and +4.9% respectively.

Supporting GCOW's double digit returns is a more balanced portfolio that is represented by ten of the 11 S&P sectors with highest weightings towards materials, healthcare, and energy. Additionally stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron Corp (CVX), AbbVie (ABBV), and Merck & Co. (MRK) all find themselves inside GCOW's top ten holdings.

While smaller in size, the ETF stands out as a leader in 2022. See the below chart of GCOW compared to the S&P 500.