A bipartisan group of US Senators introduced a draft legislation on Thursday to remove the Medicare requirement of in-person visits before telehealth services in psychiatric care.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), ranking member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and John Thune (R-N.D.) proposed the move, which will also include preserving some audio-only mental health coverage in Medicare.

Commenting on the development, Oppenheimer welcomed the recent changes in telehealth with favorable remarks on Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC).

In 2020, U.S. Congress made mental health services delivered via telehealth to seniors permanent. However, the patients were required to have visited the same telehealth physician for services over the past six months.

The industry was lobbying to loosen the restriction, which will come into effect when the public health emergency ends.

Oppenheimer analysts led by Michael Wiederhorn also referred to CVS Health (CVS) and Walmart (WMT), which announced yesterday they would stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances issued by virtual mental healthcare companies Cerebral Inc. and Done Health.

The team sees the move as part of a continuing process to improve oversight in the area.

“We continue to favor TDOC as a high-risk/ high reward opportunity and believe these policies represent incremental steps to promote usage of telehealth for the long-term,” the analysts concluded, noting the changes as “incrementally positive for the long-term viability” of the industry.

Other telehealth providers include, American Well Corporation (AMWL) and 1Life Healthcare (ONEM). All three telehealth providers have declined more than 70% over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.