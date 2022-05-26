WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) shares are rising 1.4% in early Thursday trading after the exchange-traded products sponsor and asset manager reached an agreement with stockholders ETFS Capital and Lion Point Capital.

Under the pact, the company named two new independent directors to its board, will end its "poison pill", and plans to declassify its board structure, efforts to improve its corporate governance policies.

WisdomTree (WETF) will add Lynn S. Blake and Deborah A. Fuhr to its board, expanding its number of directors to nine. Initially, the company had opposed adding Fuhr to the board, citing conflicts of interest. "After conducting further interviews with Ms. Fuhr and gaining a better understanding of her other commitments, the Board is now satisfied that they do not prevent her from serving as a WisdomTree (WETF) director," the company said.

Fuhr will join the nominating and governance committee and Black will join the compensation committee. Two new directors will join a newly formed four-member operations and strategy committee that will help evaluate operational improvement opportunities and company strategy.

At the 2022 annual meeting, the company will seek shareholder approval to declassify the board fully in 2024. The company also agreed to end its stockholder rights plan, also known as a "poison pill", effective June 2, 2022.

Separate to the cooperation agreement, independent director Harold Singleton III will join the WisdomTree (WETF) audit committee, effective immediately.

In March, WisdomTree's (WETF) largest shareholder pushed for board, management changes.