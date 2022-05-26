Alibaba surges to lead broad gains among Chinese tech stocks

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares climbed more than 13%, Thursday, after the Chinese Internet giant reported better-than-expected quarterly results as business got a lift from COVID-related lockdowns in China.

Prior to U.S. stock markets opening, Alibaba (BABA) reported a first-quarter profit equivalent to $1.55 a share, on revenue of $32.2B. Wall Street analysts had forecast Alibaba (BABA) to earn $1.07 a share, on $29.9B in revenue.

Alibaba's (BABA) upbeat report was seen as a sign that the company's business was weathering the recent slate of widespread lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in China that government officials were enacted to stem a rise in COVID cases in the country.

Alibaba (BABA) wasn't alone with big stock gains. Baidu (BIDU) shares rocketed up by almost 13% after it said strong cloud and offline marketing sales helped it report better-than-expected quarterly results.

Among other leading Chinese tech stocks, Weibo (WB) shares rose 3.7%, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) was up by 2.7%, Bilibili (BILI) climbed by 6%, Pinduoduo (PDD) climbed more than 8%, and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) rose more than 7%.

Chinese ride-sharing leader DiDi Global (DIDI) edged up by more than 2%, and adding to gains spurred on by the company's plans to soon de-list its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

