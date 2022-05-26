Shell in talks with Indian group to sell Russian LNG plant stake - Reuters

May 26, 2022

Shell Gas Station and Trailer Truck During Sunset. Royal Dutch Shell Oil and Gas Industry Production, Refining, Transport, Marketing, Petrochemical and Trading.

12963734/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is in talks with a consortium of Indian energy companies to sell its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas plant in Russia, which the company departed following the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Shell also is asking the Indian group - which includes ONGC, Videsh and Gail - for separate bids for long-term deals it has with Sakhalin-2 to supply it with LNG cargoes and crude oil, according to the report.

The Indian government reportedly has asked state-run energy companies to evaluate the possibility of buying Russian assets from European oil majors.

Shell (SHEL) is no longer in talks with Chinese energy groups on selling the Sakhalin-2 stake, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Shell (SHEL) agreed to sell its Russian retail and lubricants businesses to Lukoil for an undisclosed amount.

Shell (SHEL) trades slightly higher, +0.4%, even after U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 25% windfall tax on the oil and gas sector.

