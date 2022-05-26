BoFA downgrades Nutanix as shares continues nosedive
May 26, 2022 10:45 AM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America is the latest to downgrade Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) after its Q4 and full-year 2022 revenue guidance fell below consensus estimates.
- BoFA downgraded the cloud platform provider to neutral from buy, and cut its price target from $54 to $22, citing macro headwinds that are expected to linger for a few more quarters and weakening enterprise demand.
- Nutanix cut its guidance on supply shortages-linked delays in securing hardware, leading to customers delaying their start dates and orders. Sales rep attrition was also notably higher than expected.
- The latest results triggered a slew of price target cuts, including Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and RBC.
- Shares are trading nearly -24% down.