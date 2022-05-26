Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock is climbing 3.3% in Thursday morning trading after Bank of America Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler reiterated his Buy rating in a note titled "Backing up the truck on SCHW... the inflation fighter."

"SCHW is the only name in our coverage that we expect to grow quarterly EPS (each quarter, sequentially) over the next 2-3 years against high inflation/rising interest rate backdrop (even with modestly lower public equity markets)," Siegenthaler said in a note to clients.

Its revenue contribution from fee streams that benefit from rising rates is ~60% vs. 10%-15% for public equity beta, he pointed out. He called the recent selloff in Schwab (SCHW) stock an overreaction to concerns about cash sorting and its potential $700B asset cross.

The federal funds rate could reach ~3% in the current cycle, Siegenthaler said, which argues for higher net interest margin than the last cycle, in which the fed funds rate averaged 2%. He forecasts 2024 NIM for Schwab (SCHW) at 2.52%, close to in line with the last cycle.

He raised 2022 EPS estimate to $4.05 from $3.89.

The stock remains attractive as it's only trading at 10.9x BofA's 2024 EPS estimate vs. a longer-term average of ~20x, Siegenthaler added.

YTD, Schwab (SCHW) stock has dropped 22% vs. S&P 500's 16% drop and XLF's 12% decline as seen in this chart.

SA contributor Eric Sprague explains how Schwab (SCHW) benefits from higher interest rates