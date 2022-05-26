MRC Global tapped as PVF products provider for PBF renewable diesel project

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) +4.2% in Thursday's trading after PBF Energy (PBF) selected the company as its primary pipe, valves and fittings products provider for the Chalmette renewable diesel project in Louisiana.

The project will process renewable materials such as soybean and corn oil, as well as other bio-based fats and oils, into feedstocks for the primary Chalmette Refining unit.

When completed, the production unit will have a nameplate capacity of 20K bbl/day of renewable fuel, with start-up expected in next year's H1.

MRC Global (MRC) also is the primary provider of PVF products and services to PBF's six U.S. refineries, which includes all project and maintenance, repair, and operations needs.

MRC Global (MRC) recently reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.17/share on $742M in revenues.

