McDonald's board members are all re-elected as Carl Icahn nominees flame out

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) disclosed that shareholders have voted to re-elect all 12 of its directors based on a preliminary vote count. Carl Icahn’s two nominees only received about 1% of the outstanding shares and were not close to being elected to the board.

The McDonald's (MCD) board will consist of Enrique Hernandez, Lloyd Dean, Robert Eckert, Catherine Engelbert, Margaret Georgiadis, Chris Kempczinski, Richard Lenny, John Mulligan, Sheila Penrose, John Rogers Jr., Paul Walsh and Miles White.

The McDonald's board is said to be comprised of a diverse, highly engaged group of individuals that provide effective oversight of the restaurant operator and have strong track records inside and outside of the MCD boardroom.

In regard to Carl Icahn's specific criticism, McDonald's (MCD) reiterated that it is committed to remaining a leader on ESG initiatives, including animal welfare.

Earlier in the week, UBS named McDonald's (MCD) one of its highest conviction picks for the volatile market.