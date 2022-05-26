Barclays has revised its ratings on medical distributors AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) with a focus on their exposure to specialty drug distribution.

Ahead of its Investor Day next week, the analysts led by Steve Valiquette have raised the rating on AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Overweight from Equal Weight, with the price target increased to $182 from $175 per share, implying a premium of ~18% to the last close.

The firm forecasts AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to announce a 10 – 13% long-term EPS growth rate next week, underpinned by positive industry trends in Specialty drug distribution.

“Given ABC’s large specialty footprint, we believe it has market-leading leverage to positive industry trends with increasing demand for specialty branded biotech drugs, as well as large upcoming generic/biosimilar launch pipelines,” the analysts added.

They also mentioned the recent pullback in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) as a reason for the upgrade.

Downgrading Cardinal Health (CAH) to Equal Weight from Overweight, Valiquette and the team pointed to the company’s lower exposure to what they called high growth specialty drug distribution.

In addition, the analysts raised concerns over the company’s asset mix related to the troubled Medical segment.

Projecting a 6-8% long-term EPS growth rate versus 10-14% of rivals, the firm slashed the price target of Cardinal Health (CAH) to $64 from $70 per share to imply an upside of only ~11%.

The rating changes for industry peers come at a time when both companies have outperformed the broader market this year.