The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Thursday has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive month despite further currency depreciation and surging inflation.

Specifically, the Monetary Policy Committee kept its one-week repo auction rate at 14%, matching the consensus estimate of Bloomberg economists.

And the central bank's forward guidance barely nudged from the prior month, with expectations for slower price gains if Russia's war against Ukraine de-escalates. "The lack of any meaningful action by the monetary authority will likely weigh on the lira," according to Societe Generale Strategist Marek Drimal, as reported by Bloomberg.

In turn, the lira is edging lower by 0.14% at 16.306 per dollar as of shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET. The fiat is off 9% since the central bank's last gathering in April amid deeply negative interest rates and rising commodity prices.

Overall, the lira is the worst performing currency in emerging markets so far in 2022, losing 19% against the greenback, according to Bloomberg.

The ongoing currency depreciation has likely been impacted by the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy combined with raging consumer price inflation. While most central banks across the globe pivot to more hawkish actions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan keeps insisting that lower rates can help bring down inflation.

Turkish ETFs: iShares MSCI Turkey (NASDAQ:TUR) and Emerging Global Shares Turkey Small Cap (TUSC).

Previously, (April 4) Turkey's trade deficit expanded to $8.24B in March.