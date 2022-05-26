Pfizer's Paxlovid by far the most administered COVID-19 therapy

May 26, 2022 11:23 AM ETLLY, MRK, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nearly 832K courses of Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid have been administered since Dec. 17, a figure more than three times higher than the second-most used therapeutic.
  • ~269K doses of AstraZeneca's Evushield has been given, and ~251K doses of Merck's (MRK) Lagevrio (molnupiravir) have been administered, according to HHS data.
  • ~100K doses of Eli Lilly's (LLY) bebtelovimab have been given.
  • HHS data indicates that the U.S. has ordered 2.4M doses of Paxlovid and ~1.9M doses of Lagevrio.
  • Over the last week, more than 162K courses of Paxlovid were administered as COVID cases rise across the country.
  • The CDC on Tuesday issued an advisory over the potential rebound of COVID-19 in patients treated with Paxlovid
