Twitter investor sues Musk, claiming market manipulation in takeover

May 26, 2022 11:24 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments

Elon Musk Visits Germany

Maja Hitij/Getty Images News

  • A Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) investor has sued the company and billionaire Elon Musk, accusing the company's would-be acquirer of manipulating the market in order to reduce the transaction's $44 billion cost.
  • William Heresniak is charging Musk with deliberately making market-moving statements in order to drive the stock price lower - notably Musk's pronouncement a few weeks ago that the deal was "on hold" until he saw more data about the nature of fake/spam accounts on the platform.
  • The plaintiff is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief in the case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
  • Twitter stock (TWTR), meanwhile, is riding a broadly higher market Thursday to a 5.3% gain. Combined with Wednesday's gain, the stock is up 9% over two days. With Musk's committed offer at $54.20/share, Thursday's $39.12 price means the deal is currently at a 39% premium.
