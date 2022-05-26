Viasat stock drops after weak than expected Q4 results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares have plunged ~12% after the company reported weaker than expected Q4 results that prompted Needham to cut PT on the stock.

Needham cut its price target on Viasat (VSAT) from $66 to $58, while maintaining a "buy" rating.

The California-based communications company reported its fiscal fourth quarter results yesterday (Wednesday). The firm generated adj. EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $701.7M (+17.8% Y/Y), both falling short of analysts estimates.

"The results were lighter than expected, with both adjusted earnings and EBITDA meaningfully below the consensus. We see the current VSAT investment cycle positioning the company for meaningful benefits when VS-3 reaches commercial operation," said Needham analysts.

Raymond James, which has outperform rating and a $58 PT on the stock, stated that, "The results were weak due to product delays and R&D spending, but VSAT did reiterate its near-term and mid-term guidance."

In the earnings call, Viasat (VSAT) stated that "While we outperformed in the first three quarters, we knew Q4 would be sequentially softer based on the factors we communicate in our last call, with increased ground network costs for the upcoming ViaSat-3 America satellite, increased R&D investments, and changes in product mix which had -- which were exasperated by certain government secure products certification delays, as we described last quarter, as well as some sudden, but since resolved supply chain issues that impacted certain government product shipments."

VSAT shares are down ~12% currently and have slid 22% YTD