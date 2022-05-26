Canopy Growth stock rises ~7% on eve of Q4 results, will there be a positive surprise?

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock rose ~7% on May 26 ahead of its quarterly results.

The company is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+91.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.74M (-31.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CGC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.

Canopy Growth's stock shot up +15.08% on Feb. 9, the day it reported its Q3 results. The company's net loss narrowed even though net revenue declined Y/Y.

CGC's Canadian peer Aurora Cannabis already reported its FQ3 results earlier in May, where it saw EBITDA net loss narrow 41% Y/Y to C$12.3M despite a decrease in net revenue.

A day ago, the CGC saw its price target cut at Alliance Capital Partners to C$8 from C$11 ahead of the results. The analyst maintained his neutral rating but lowered the estimate noting that the Canadian cannabis producer is losing market share.

In March, Barclays maintained its equal weight rating on CGC shares but had noted that the company was in need of major restructuring due to its quarterly results and the need to cut costs. According to the analyst CGC would need to almost triple its sales in order to break even.

Earlier in May, Canopy Growth signaled M&A activity, by saying it agreed to acquire California-based Lemurian (Jetty), which develops clean vape technology and also produces cannabis extracts.

In April, the lower house of U.S. Congress cleared a key piece of legislation aimed to legalize marijuana at the federal level. Meanwhile, regulators in New Jersey had noted that 13 medical marijuana stores would be permitted to begin recreational sales possibly within weeks.

In March, the company reported data from a trial which showed that cannabidiol (CBD) reduced menstrual-related symptoms.