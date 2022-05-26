Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) investors say parent company Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is low-balling them with a $12.89/unit takeover offer, Bloomberg reports, noting that units currently trade ~8% above the offer, indicating investors expect Shell will raise it.

Shell's (SHEL) offer is "substantially below its intrinsic value," Joshua Nahas, who holds the stock through his fund Wolf Capital Advisors, told Bloomberg, as the "rock-bottom" offer price values units at nearly half of what they were worth in January 2020 despite oil prices doubling since then.

Given that Shell (SHEL) seems concerned with ESG, fair value for Shell Midstream (SHLX) looks closer to $20/unit, said Brian Gaines, whose Springhouse Capital holds SHLX units.

A Shell Midstream (SHLX) conflicts committee is negotiating a final price with Shell (SHEL), but Gaines and Nahas say the panel is beholden to the parent company, given the board was nominated by Shell.

The committee also is working with undervalued profitability metrics that were temporarily depressed by the impact from Hurricane Ida and suspension of the dividend Shell Midstream typically receives from its stake in the Colonial pipeline, Adakin Capital portfolio manager Caroline Lundberg told Bloomberg.

Shell Midstream (SHLX) has grappled with operational issues but its asset base is excellent, Trapping Value writes in an analysis published earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.