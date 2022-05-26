Nurix Therapeutics plunges on R&D Day

May 26, 2022 11:54 AM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) has recorded its worst-ever intraday decline after the company held its research & development (R&D) day on Thursday following a positive update from its ongoing Phase 1 trial for the cancer candidate NX-2127.
  • Before the market opened, Nurix (NRIX) announced the company extended the early-stage trial, initiating the first of a few Phase 1b expansion cohorts it has planned. The first expansion cohort targets patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
  • The expansion cohorts will add up to 40 CLL patients across multiple clinical sites in the U.S. while the Phase 1a dose escalation study continues to recruit non-CLL patients.
  • Nurix (NRIX) plans to share a full clinical update from the trial at a future medical conference in 2H 2022.
  • The decision to expand the trial was backed by recently announced data from the dose escalation study of NX-2127, the company added.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.