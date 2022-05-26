Nurix Therapeutics plunges on R&D Day
May 26, 2022 11:54 AM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) has recorded its worst-ever intraday decline after the company held its research & development (R&D) day on Thursday following a positive update from its ongoing Phase 1 trial for the cancer candidate NX-2127.
- Before the market opened, Nurix (NRIX) announced the company extended the early-stage trial, initiating the first of a few Phase 1b expansion cohorts it has planned. The first expansion cohort targets patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
- The expansion cohorts will add up to 40 CLL patients across multiple clinical sites in the U.S. while the Phase 1a dose escalation study continues to recruit non-CLL patients.
- Nurix (NRIX) plans to share a full clinical update from the trial at a future medical conference in 2H 2022.
- The decision to expand the trial was backed by recently announced data from the dose escalation study of NX-2127, the company added.