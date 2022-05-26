Pinduoduo Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2022 11:55 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+217.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.08B (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.