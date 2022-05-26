Big Lots Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2022 11:57 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-64.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.