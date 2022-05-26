Hibbett Sports Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2022 11:58 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.15 (-37.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $424.2M (-16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.