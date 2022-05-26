Sanderson Farms Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2022 12:00 PM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.42 (+1666.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+52.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SAFM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.