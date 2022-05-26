Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is 1.8% higher Thursday after an upgrade to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley, which notes an easing of funding pressure and a "decent start to the year."

The stock bucked a down market to move higher after beating profit expectations with its first-quarter results earlier this month.

The results were generally in line with expectations, Morgan Stanley's Simon Flannery says, and notably it reaffirmed 2022 guidance.

On Morgan Stanley's numbers, the stock is now trading at about 6.5x 2023 EBITDA, vs. around 7.6x at the time the firm initiated coverage.

Frontier also recently raised $1.2 billion in debt to address near-term funding. "We now model the company not needing additional capital until late 2024," Flannery says.

Why isn't the firm moving to Overweight on Frontier? "Although we do believe management is charting the right path forward for the company with the fiber build strategy, we still think we are in the early stages of this story," Flannery says, noting the firm still expects revenues to decline slightly year-over-year in 2023.

Leverage is also a concern, he says, noting net leverage will likely head from 2.5x at the end of the first quarter to almost 3.5x at the end of the year, "and rising from there through 2025."

Flannery is raising expectations for capital expenditures, based on an accelerated fiber build, and has a $25 price target.