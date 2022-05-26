Evogene net loss widens 28% as revenue falls, operating expenses rise

May 26, 2022

  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw its Q1 2022 net loss widen 28% to ~$9.1M compared to the prior-year period as the company saw its operating expenses rise.
  • Shares are down 8% in Thursday afternoon trading.
  • The computational biology company saw revenues decline ~27% year over year to $240K. Evogene (EVGN) missed on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Operating expenses rose ~29% in the quarter to $8.1M as a result of of an increases in business and development activities, as well as headcount and salary increases.
  • The company ended the quarter with ~$45M in cash.
