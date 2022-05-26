Lael Brainard on CBDC: Fed digital dollar could eventually 'coexist' with stablecoins

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard believes a U.S. central bank digital currency could eventually "coexist with and be complementary to stablecoins and commercial bank money by providing a safe central bank liability in the digital financial ecosystem, much like cash currently coexists with commercial bank money," she told the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, according to her prepared testimony.

Note a CBDC is a digital form of a fiat currency issued and backed by a central bank, making it a digital liability of a central bank.

Brainard highlighted that a digital currency could be “one potential way to ensure that people around the world who use the dollar can continue to rely on the strength and safety of the U.S. currency to transact and conduct business in the digital financial system,” adding that a CBDC could help maintain the U.S. dollar's global reserve status.

Her remarks come as Fed officials grapple with the risks and benefits of implementing a CBDC. "We recognize there are risks of not acting, just as there are risks of acting," she told lawmakers.

Regulators more broadly have increasingly scrutinized the stablecoin marketplace since the collapse of stablecoin TerraUST (UST-USD) and its sister token Luna (LUNA-USD) earlier in May. “The recent turmoil in crypto financial markets makes clear that the actions we take now—whether on the regulatory framework or a digital dollar—should be robust to the future evolution of the financial system,” Brainard explained.

Meanwhile, Fed Board Governor Michelle Bowman said in February that she's "trying to keep an open mind" about a CBDC. And at around the same time, the Boston Fed and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Digital Currency Initiative created an open source code for a hypothetical CBDC.

The U.S. isn't the only nation scouting a CBDC. Ninety countries (representing 90% of global gross domestic product) are exploring CBDCs, while nine countries have already launched a digital currency, according to a report by The Brookings Institution on March 24.

In mid-February, Brainard discussed the benefits, risks and potential of a CBDC.