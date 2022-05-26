Earnings news prompted a wave of buying in low-cost retailers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), which both saw double-digit percentage gains in Thursday's midday trading after each reported strong financial figures.

GameStop (GME) was another standout gainer, as the meme stock darling extended momentum generated in the previous day's rally.

Looking to the downside, Viasat (VSAT) lost ground in intraday action. The stock was hit by a disappointing quarterly report.

Gainers

Dollar General (DG) rebounded from its recent losses in intraday action, as its latest earnings report sparked a rally of more than 11%. The company beat expectations on its Q1 bottom line, with revenue that rose about 4% from last year.

Same-store sales ticked down just 0.1% in Q1. Meanwhile, DG raised its forecast, predicting net sales growth of about 10.0%-10.5% for the year.

Fellow low-cost retailer Dollar Tree (DLTR) also experienced a major intraday upswing in the wake of its quarterly results. Like DG, DLTR posted better-than-expected results in Q1 and raised its full-year forecast.

Based on the results, DLTR jumped 19%.

In other news, GameStop (GME) soared 11% in intraday action, adding to a 29% jump that took place the day before. The meme stock favorite surged following a regulatory development that was perceived as favorable to retail traders.

The advance came as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged fined broker-dealer TradeZero America for issuing misleading statements about restricting customer purchases of meme stocks.

Decliner

The release of earnings news put pressure on Viasat (VSAT). Shares dropped 10% after the provider of high-speed satellite broadband services missed expectations in its latest quarter.

The company's non-GAAP net income plunged from the previous quarter and the firm reported an operating loss of nearly $21M. The bottom line was weighed down by higher costs related to a service launch.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.