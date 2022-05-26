Moleculin begins human trial of WP1122 to treat COVID-19
May 26, 2022 12:36 PM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX +4.3%) said on Thursday it had begun dosing its first human in a Phase 1a study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of its lead candidate, WP1122, to treat COVID-19.
- "Based on the antiviral effect of WP1122 demonstrated in preclinical models, we remain confident that the drug has the potential to meet the critical need for a pan-viral therapy that could address not only COVID-19 and its variants, but other viruses that depend upon glycolysis and glycosylation," said Walter Klemp, Moleculin CEO.
- The company, which expects to enroll about 80 participants, said it will investigate the effects of WP1122 administered as an oral solution in healthy human volunteers in the United Kingdom.
- Dose escalation during the single ascending dose portion of the study will proceed up to a maximum dose of 64 mg/kg, the company added.