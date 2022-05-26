Moleculin begins human trial of WP1122 to treat COVID-19

May 26, 2022 12:36 PM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Mutating Virus Variant

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX +4.3%) said on Thursday it had begun dosing its first human in a Phase 1a study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of its lead candidate, WP1122, to treat COVID-19.
  • "Based on the antiviral effect of WP1122 demonstrated in preclinical models, we remain confident that the drug has the potential to meet the critical need for a pan-viral therapy that could address not only COVID-19 and its variants, but other viruses that depend upon glycolysis and glycosylation," said Walter Klemp, Moleculin CEO.
  • The company, which expects to enroll about 80 participants, said it will investigate the effects of WP1122 administered as an oral solution in healthy human volunteers in the United Kingdom.
  • Dose escalation during the single ascending dose portion of the study will proceed up to a maximum dose of 64 mg/kg, the company added.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.